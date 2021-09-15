Highway 97 C Pennask Summitt 8 a.m.

Highway 97 C Pennask Summitt 8 a.m.

Snow falls on the Okanagan Connector

The Pennask Summit is receving some snow Wednesday afternoon

Snow flakes are falling on Highway 97 C, Wednesday afternoon.

The Pennask Summit has been receiving the white stuff since about 7:30 a.m.

Environment Canada forecasts the snow level to hit 1500 metres for Wednesday and clear for Thursday morning.

Highway 97 C Pennask Summit 1:30 p.m.

Highway 97 C Pennask Summit 1:30 p.m.

Winds are gusting between 30 and 50 km hour along the Connector.

Temperatures could reach up to 15 C by the later afternoon.

Thursday is forecast to be sunny and 17 C for Highway 97 C.

READ MORE: Parole denied for B.C. man who killed family of 6 camping in Wells Gray Provincial Park

READ MORE: American lawyer fined for bringing guns across Osoyoos border

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Highway 97OkanaganSnow

Previous story
3.5 years in jail for ex-Vernon teacher found guilty of sex crimes
Next story
Parole denied for B.C. man who killed family of 6 camping in Wells Gray Provincial Park

Just Posted

A map on the BC Hydro website highlighting outages in the area. (Screenshot)
Customers in West Kelowna, Summerland and Peachland affected by BC Hydro outage

A family living in the Glenrosa area goes for a stroll down Preston Road on Aug. 18 as smoke from the Mount Law wildfire billows in the background. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Area restriction order for Mount Law wildfire near West Kelowna rescinded

Highway 97 C Pennask Summitt 8 a.m.
Snow falls on the Okanagan Connector

(Clayton Whitelaw/Black Press Media)
West Kelowna Walmart remains closed after fire