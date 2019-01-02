Snow, followed by freezing rain expected for Coquihalla Highway

A storm warning is in effect, according to Environment Canada

A storm alert is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt.

Storm total snowfall accumulation upwards of 35 centimetres will fall over the highway by late Thursday as an intense Pacific frontal system stalls over southern British Columbia beginning this afternoon, according to Environment Canada in a weather statement.

There exists the potential for freezing rain over sections of the highway Thursday morning and early afternoon as the low makes landfall and the associated warm front moves through the area.

The snow will change to rain late Thursday afternoon or Thursday evening as freezing levels rise above the summit in response to the passage of the warm front, the statement said.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

