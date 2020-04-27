Snow forecast for Interior B.C. highways

Up to 5 cm of snow is expected to fall in some areas

Pennask Summit on Highway 97 C for Monday.

Environment Canada is forecasting snow for some Interior mountain passes on Monday.

Higher elevations along the Okanagan Connector could see flurries and periods of snow, bringing up to 5 cm.

The snow level will lower to 1400, prompting a warning for drivers to use caution and watch for slippery sections.

The Coquihalla is also forecast to receive snow of up to 5 cm of snow at the summit, which will turn to rain later in the day.

For those travelling along Highway 1 near Revelstoke expect periods of rain with thunderstorms and wet snow near the pass.

Winter tires are required for mountain highways until April 30.

