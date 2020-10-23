Snow forces tunnel closure under W.R. Bennett Bridge

Branches from trees are breaking and falling across City Park

The W.R Bennett Bridge is being closed immediately to pedestrians and cyclists due to safety concerns after branches and trees fell in City Park.

“We are seeing a number of tree branches coming down in City Park due to today’s heavy, wet snow. We’re asking that pedestrians and cyclists please stay out of City Park until the snow melts,” says Blair Stewart, Parks Services Manager. “We will open the tunnel as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

Residents who see trees that have become a safety hazard can report them by calling 250-469-8503 during business hours today (until 4 p.m.).

READ MORE: Big White receives 21 cm of snow in 24 hours

READ MORE: Westside Road closed after vehicle crashes 100 feet down embankment

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Storm