Snow dusted runs at Silver Star Resort on Oct. 27 (Silver Star webcam)

Snow forecast for Remembrance Day morning in Vernon

Environment Canada calling for up to two centimetres

It might be a white Remembrance Day.

Snow is in the forecast overnight and early Nov. 11, amounting up to two centimetres in Vernon.

Environment Canada has forecast periods of snow Wednesday night, ending in the morning Thursday.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected during Remembrance Day ceremonies, followed by a 60 per cent chance of rain in the late afternoon.

The s-word returns Monday night, as the forecast calls for rain showers or flurries.

