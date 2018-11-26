Snow, freezing rain to hit Coquihalla

A potential for freezing rain along the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt, has prompted Environment Canada to issue special weather statement.

“A strong weather system and southwesterly winds will lead to the development of a layer of warm air aloft which could melt falling snow,” reads the alert issued just before 3 a.m.

“Should surface temperatures dip below zero on the highway, higher elevations of the Coquihalla could see a period of freezing rain early this morning.” The Coquihalla isn’t the only mountain pass experiencing wintry conditions.

A snowfall warning is in effect for Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

“A strong frontal system will approach the Kootenays today and tonight spreading snow to the highway passes,” according to Environment Canada. “Twenty to 25 cm of snow can be expected for Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass from this afternoon to Tuesday. Snow will taper off late Tuesday as the system moves to the east.”

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions. Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

