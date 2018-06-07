Pixabay

Snow predicted for Okanagan Connector

Kelowna - Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for snow at higher elevations this weekend

Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for snow on the Okanagan Connector this weekend.

After a warm and largely dry month of May, a wet and cool weekend is in-store for much of the southern B.C. Interior. High elevation travellers routes in the Okanagan may see some snow on Sunday, the statement said.

A strong southerly flow aloft will set-up late on Friday and bring rain starting in earnest Friday night and continue through Saturday. Isolated thunderstorms giving gusty winds and increased rainfall rates are possible.

Over the latter half of the weekend, the strong southerly flow will shift eastwards into Alberta and be replaced with a cool and unsettled airmass. Showery conditions and scattered thunderstorms are likely to prevail on Sunday. Freezing levels are expected to fall and some higher elevation travellers routes could see some snow on Sunday as well, the statement said.

In light of the recent, lengthy stretch of dry weather conditions, increased surface run-off with localized flooding could be cause for concern this weekend.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
State of emergency rescinded for Westbank First Nation
Next story
B.C councillor attacked by vicious crow

Just Posted

Gas shortage has not reached Kelowna

Shortage impacting interior of B.C. and Alberta, linked to lengthy maintenance at a Suncor refinery

Snow predicted for Okanagan Connector

Kelowna - Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for snow at higher elevations this weekend

State of emergency rescinded for Westbank First Nation

Kelowna - State of emergencies remain in effect throughout the Central Okanagan

Penticton forum on freshwater fishing regulation changes

Biennial meeting opened up to the public for first time

Some B.C. gas pumps run dry over issues at Edmonton refinery

Shortages affecting interior of B.C. and Alberta, linked to lengthy maintenance at Suncor

Former B.C. TV news anchor suffers hearing loss

Tony Parsons is speaking out about the importance of getting your hearing checked

Shuswap businesses serve as backdrop for TV series

Abracadavers cast and crew spend time filming in Canoe, Salmon Arm

Looking to the sky: B.C. company sucks carbon from air to make fuel

Carbon Engineering removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere through a chemical process, adds hydrogen and oxygen to create fuel

UPDATE: IHIT investigating apparent targeted killing in Chilliwack

The 25-year-old victim was known to police

Vernon regatta attracts Okanagan sailors

Penticton, Summerland and Kelowna among 15 boats racing in weekend-long event

Penticton Art Gallery explores racism

International call for artists to contribute

B.C councillor attacked by vicious crow

White Rock Coun. Helen Fathers says she can now laugh at the terrifying incident

Second chance for Kozak at GolfBC Championship

Okanagan Golf Club assistant pro will play on an exemption at next week’s Mackenzie Tour event

Alberta updates driver’s licences, adds iconic dinosaur

Remains of the Albertosaurus, a T.-rex-type predator from the late Cretaceous period, were first found in Alberta

Most Read