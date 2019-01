Kelowna residents may see a mix of every weather pattern today.

According to Environment Canada, there is a 60 per cent chance of rain or flurries expected, but the day will begin with sunshine and a reach a high of 3 C.

Sunday will see gloomier weather, with showers predicted and a high of 4 C. Monday will follow suit with rain and a high of 4 C.

No highway alerts are in effect.

