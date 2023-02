The most impacted area is between Joe Riche and Big White Rd

Traffic is moving slowly on Highway 33 towards Big White. (Paulina Ri/Facebook)

Plan for a longer drive than normal if you’re heading to Big White today.

A Facebook post says traffic is moving, but very slowly on Highway 33 past Joe Riche toward Big White Road.

The traffic delays are said to be caused by weather and road conditions, with social media comments suggesting some vehicles are struggling to make it up the hill.

READ MORE: Snowfall warning as storm hits parts of Coquihalla Highway, Highway 3

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

highway chaosKelownaSnowTraffic