Snowbirds aerobatics team to return to Canada after crash in U.S.

The Snowbirds have performed at airshows across Canada and the U.S. for more than 40 years

The Canadian military’s Snowbirds aerobatic team is returning home after a crash grounded the planes in the U.S. for more than a month.

Military investigators are still trying to determine why one of the Snowbirds’ famous Tutor aircraft crashed on Oct. 13 prior to an airshow at the Atlanta Speedway in Georgia.

But the Royal Canadian Air Force says it is now confident enough to fly the planes back to the team’s base in Moose Jaw, Sask.

Once they return, another investigation will be conducted to identify the cause of the crash before the team can resume flying.

The air force says the team’s spring training will be delayed by at least a month, though it is too early to say how it will affect the Snowbirds’ scheduled airshow performances next year.

ALSO READ: Canadian Snowbirds plane crashes before air show in Atlanta

The Snowbirds have performed at airshows across Canada and the U.S. for more than 40 years and are considered a key tool for raising awareness about — and recruiting for — the air force.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. launches ‘modernization’ of medical professional colleges
Next story
WATCH: Slopes open tomorrow at SilverStar

Just Posted

Big White Ski Resort set to kick off the season on Thursday

Sun Run, Easy Street and Free Way runs are expected to be open this weekend

Kelowna Rotary Centre for the Arts search for new executive director

The Rotary Centre will continue to host events while the search goes on

Five-vehicle crash slows traffic on Dilworth Drive in Kelowna

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday morning

Kelowna community raises over $200,000 with poppy drive

The poppy drive helps veterans in need across the Okanagan

Rockets grab point, but drop shoot-out loss to visiting Oil Kings

Kelowna fell 1-0 to Edmonton Tuesday night

VIDEO: Celine Dion tops Billboard 200 for first time in over 17 years

‘Courage’ is Dion’s fifth album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200

Straight from DeHart

Earthly Creations marks 20 years in business

Landmark ‘fair comment’ case settled between B.C. school trustee and former union president

Glen Hansman’s application to have Neufeld defamation case thrown out granted by B.C. judge

Man charged after assault leaves Abbotsford senior, 85, with broken teeth, facial cuts

Victim suffers broken teeth and facial cuts after attack on Sunday morning

WATCH: Slopes open tomorrow at SilverStar

Alpine season kicks off at Vernon ski resort with prime conditions

B.C. launches ‘modernization’ of medical professional colleges

Reduced from 20 to five, elections eliminated, Adrian Dix says

Climate change threatens food production in countries that need it most: study

For some countries, average farm production could increase while fisheries decline

Summerland students stage comedy night

Acting 11 students to perform short sketches

Wine industry has grown in Summerland

Bottleneck Drive represents 18 wineries, three cideries, one brewery and one distillery

Most Read