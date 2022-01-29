Environment Canada is forecasting between 15 and 30 centimetres of snow on the Coquihalla Highway from Saturday evening, Jan. 29, to early Monday morning, Jan. 31, 2022. (File photo)

Environment Canada is forecasting between 15 and 30 centimetres of snow on the Coquihalla Highway from Saturday evening, Jan. 29, to early Monday morning, Jan. 31, 2022. (File photo)

Snowfall expected on B.C. Interior highways over the weekend

Environment Canada has issued a weather alert for the Coquihalla, Trans-Canada and Highway 3

A significant amount of snow is expected to fall on B.C. Interior highways over the weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass and Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass. The weather alert also applies to the North Columbia, West Columbia, West Kootenay and Elk Valley regions.

Between 15 and 30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall between Saturday evening and early Monday morning as a frontal system sweeps over the Interior, according to the weather agency.

Snow will begin early Saturday evening over North Columbia, West Columbia and the Coquihalla summit. Snow will then intensify in these areas and spread to the Kootenay region on Sunday morning. Snow will reach Elk Valley by Sunday afternoon and then taper off by Monday morning.

Drivers are advised to take caution as weather in the mountains can change suddenly.

To monitor road conditions, visit www.drivebc.ca.

READ MORE: Teck says coal sales fall below guidance as extreme cold in B.C. disrupts logistics

READ MORE: Okanagan Okie springs for Groundhog Day weather prediction in Vernon

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Environment Canada weatherSnow

Previous story
Thousands gather on Parliament Hill for protest against vaccine mandates
Next story
Hundreds gather at Stuart Park in Kelowna for protest against vaccine mandates

Just Posted

Vehicles honk their honks as they support the protesters at Stuart Park in Downtown Kelowna (Photo - Jordy Cunningham)
Hundreds gather at Stuart Park in Kelowna for protest against vaccine mandates

The City of Kelowna has its plans in place and vision for the future (Photo - City of Kelowna)
The City of Kelowna has a vision for the future

A mask-wearing tree at the Vernon Health Unit's COVID-19 testing centre. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health COVID-19 cases second highest in B.C., 2 days in a row

12 individuals (14 total) jumped into Okanagan Lake on Wednesday to raise money for the Canadian Mental Health Association (Photo - Jordy Cunningham)
UPDATE: Dipping into Okanagan Lake for mental health awareness