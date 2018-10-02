Snowfall in Calgary affects flights at YLW

A snowfall warning was issued in Southern Alberta by Environment Canada

If you are planning on flying out to Calgary today, expect some delays.

A snowfall warning was issued in Southern Alberta by Environment Canada predicting that general snowfall amounts of 20 to 40 centimetres has fallen overnight and through the day.

Another 10 to 20 centimetres is expected tonight.

Several flights to Calgary and Edmonton hare cited as cancelled or delayed.

If you have plans to take flight be sure to check the YLW website before departing at ylw.kelowna.ca

