Snowfall in Calgary affects flights at YLW

A snowfall warning was issued in Southern Alberta by Environment Canada

If you are planning on flying out to Calgary today, expect some delays.

A snowfall warning was issued in Southern Alberta by Environment Canada predicting that general snowfall amounts of 20 to 40 centimetres has fallen overnight and through the day.

RELATED: Kelowna International Airport looks for artist submissions

Another 10 to 20 centimetres is expected tonight.

Several flights to Calgary and Edmonton hare cited as cancelled or delayed.

If you have plans to take flight be sure to check the YLW website before departing at ylw.kelowna.ca

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. teacher left child alone to pee in dark classroom
Next story
B.C. man fighting to keep two pet cheetahs

Just Posted

Peachlanders plan hike to camoflage rusting car

The car has been left on the Fur Brigade Trail South of Peachland

Snowfall in Calgary affects flights at YLW

A snowfall warning was issued in Southern Alberta by Environment Canada

Spooktacular pumpkin walk moves to Mission Creek Regional Park

An afternoon of family fun takes place Oct. 28

Kelowna RCMP warn of grandparent scam

A Kelowna woman was recently the victim of the scam

Kelowna RCMP look to reunite cash with owner

RCMP are looking for any information about possible owner of the money

VIDEO: Police save stranded 75-year-old B.C. sturgeon

First Nations Police officers initiate river rescue

B.C. man fighting to keep two pet cheetahs

Earl Pfeifer, who lives in Crawford Bay, set to appear before appeal board for five-day hearing

Trial of BC father charged in deaths of daughters to be held in Vancouver

Aubrey, 4, and Chloe Berry, 6, found dead on Christmas Day in father Andrew Berry’s apartment in Victoria

B.C. teacher left child alone to pee in dark classroom

Coquitlam elementary school teacher had allowed girl to pee themselves frequently

Refugee claimant guilty of assault for spitting on immigration officer

Incident happened at B.C. border crossing, involving Ronald Dosson

Salmon Arm Silverbacks break even in double-header against West Kelowna

Warriors’ drop ‘Backs in road game, stopped short in rematch

Carbon tax, sales tax breaks finally make B.C. LNG happen

Electric cars, home heat pumps promoted to lower emissions

Fuhr:Working together to address homelessness

As our communities grow and change, so do the challenges. Homelessness, which… Continue reading

Hergott: Winter tire season has arrived

Lawyer Paul Hergott answers your questions on winter tires and ICBC

Most Read