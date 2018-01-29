Snowfall warning for mountain passes

If you’re travelling by car today, you may want to read this

Snow warnings have been lifted in cities across the Okanagan, and warmer weather is set to roll in as the day goes on.

There’s still cause to be snow wary, however, when driving the mountain passes.

Snowfall warnings have been issued for Highway 3 to the Paulson Summit Kootenay Pass and the Trans-Canada Highway , on Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

RELATED: WEEKEND SNOWFALL WARNING WAS SHORTLIVED

A long period of snowfall, with total amounts of 20 to 30 cm is expected. A moist frontal system is moving across B.C. interior today into Monday, producing heavy snowfall over several highway passes.

Heavy snow has spread into Rogers Pass, where snow accumulations of 20 to 35 cm are possible by Monday afternoon. Heavy snow is expected to continue over Kootenay Pass through tonight and into Monday afternoon. Total snow accumulation is expected to be 20 to 30 cm over that time.

RELATED: TRAFFIC SLOWED BY SNOWFALL

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains. Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.