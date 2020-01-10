Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for the North Okanagan on Jan. 10, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Progress file)

Snowfall warning for North Okanagan

Environment Canada calls for up to 20 cm of snow

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Greater Vernon Area and up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall by this evening.

Environment Canada issued the warning at 11:27 a.m. Friday.

The national weather agency is calling between 10 and 15 centemetres near Enderby and Lumby with winds gusting up to 40 km/h.

A Pacific weather system is dropping heavy snow to the North Thompson, Shuswap and North Okanagan regions and 10-20 cm are expected to fall by this evening.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” Environment Canada wrote. “Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

READ MORE: Winter storm to batter Okanagan Shuswap

READ MORE: ‘Do not drive,’ urged in North Okanagan

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Do not drive,’ message urged in North Okanagan
Next story
Nine-year-old Penticton boy fighting cancer with a smile

Just Posted

Kelowna International Airport cancels, delays flights amidst winter storm

Flights coming in and out of YLW have been affected by the weather’s mayhem

Fundraiser for six-year-old Kelowna girl with tumour surpasses $10,000 fundraising goal

One-year-old Elara Isagawa was diagnosed with tumour on Christmas Eve

Rockets kick-off trade deadline with deal for Czech forward

Kelowna acquired Jonas Peterek from the Calgary Hitmen Friday morning, more moves expected

Blind curling provincials come to Kelowna

The West Coast Blind Curling Association provincial finals start Saturday

Kelowna transit drivers to get extra security

BC Transit said 73 of its Kelowna buses will be installed with driver doors starting in July

VIDEO: Questions on cause of Iran plane crash stir fear, confusion

Canadian officials say 138 of the 176 passengers aboard plane had a connecting flight to Canada

Cougar allegedly kills turkey in Okanagan residents’ back yard

Incident allegedly took place at property on Harbour Heights Road in Okanagan Landing

Vancouver Island mayor says royals chose ideal spot to ponder future

North Saanich’s Geoff Orr said he likes to think the beaches, forests played a part in the decision

Carbon monoxide a stealthy foe, public urged to take precautions

Heavy snow and power outages underline need to check monitors, ensure proper venting

Snowfall warning for North Okanagan

Environment Canada calls for up to 20 cm of snow

Strong winds and snow on B.C.’s south coast and a deep freeze up north

Environment Canada calls for as much as 25 cm at higher elevations in Lower Mainland

Landmark gathering of Okanagan Nation members to discuss missing, murdered Indigenous women

‘We’re all in this canoe together,’ said Roger Hall, father to the late Roxanne Louie.

First Nations leaders slam handcuffing of elder, 12-year-old granddaughter at bank

Maxwell Johnson had an appointment at Bank of Montreal in Vancouver to open an account

North Okanagan outshines hospital campaign goal

More than $315,000 raised for Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Light a Bulb

Most Read