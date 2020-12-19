A big snowfall in Revelstoke last winter. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

A big snowfall in Revelstoke last winter. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Snowfall warning for Revelstoke; extreme avalanche conditions expected

Up to 20 cm expected

Might be time to put gas in the snow blower as another big storm is heading for the Revelstoke area.

Up to 20 cm of snow is expected to fall on Highway 1 between Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, through Revelstoke.

READ MORE: Program aims to reduce search and rescue calls in Revelstoke for snowmobilers

Environment Canada said a frontal system will push across B.C. Interior today spreading snow, beginning late this afternoon.

At lower elevations, the snow will ease overnight and become mixed rain before Sunday morning.

DriveBC advises caution and adjust to winter driving behaviour by using winter tires and chains.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort reported 60 cm has fallen in the last week for a base depth of 156 cm at 1,950 metres.

READ MORE: Skier breaks leg in Glacier National Park; Parks Canada advises caution this winter

Current avalanche conditions near Revelstoke are high and expected to increase to extreme by Monday in Rogers Pass.

The Parks Canada avalanche bulletin for the backcountry said avalanche terrain that has not had recent activity should be avoided at this time.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Snow

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP searching for missing Vernon woman

Just Posted

Kristy White is missing. (RCMP)
RCMP searching for missing Vernon woman

Kristy White was last seen Dec. 18. Police are very concerned for her well-being.

Joe Gerolami and heater recipient Rob Wallace.
An outpouring of support; Kelowna company delivers heat and hot water to those in need

Border Plumbing, Heating and Electrical donated hot water tanks and furnaces to struggling families

The inability to recycle disposable face masks is causing an environmental waste management issue in a growing number of countries. (Contributed)
No recycling option for disposable face masks in Central Okanagan

Waste disposal of masks becoming environmental concern globally, but not yet in the Okanagan

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
EDITORIAL: Listen to the medical experts

Misinformation about COVID-19 could prove deadly

(Image courtesy CDC)
60 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health, two new deaths in long-term care

The total number of cases in the region is now at 3,124

Thursday, Dec. 24 is not just Christmas Eve, unofficially it’s Eggnog Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 20 to 26

Eggnog Day, Humbug Day and Festivus are all coming up this week

A big snowfall in Revelstoke last winter. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Snowfall warning for Revelstoke; extreme avalanche conditions expected

Up to 20 cm expected

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry poses with Nisha Yunus, who has been a residential care aide with Vancouver Coastal Health for 41 years. Yunus was one of the first health-care workers in B.C. to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (BC Government photo)
COLUMN: I will take the COVID-19 vaccine

British Columbians will get their first doses this month

Sharon Lambert, seen here with service dog Toby on Dec. 11, 2020, has set up a fundraiser to help pay for the costs of training him and so he can hopefully live with her full-time. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. charity looking for donations to help get service dog into home of Fraser Valley woman

Epic Service Dogs is hoping to give a Christmas miracle to Sharon Lambert of Chilliwack

The Pat Duke Arena change room renovation and expansion project is now complete, the Regional District of North Okanagan announced Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Angie Clowry photo)
VIDEO: An inside look at Lumby’s newly improved Pat Duke Arena

$3.5M in upgrades were completed at the arena, four years after the village was crowned Hockeyville

(Black Press Media file photo)
Woman tells police her dog was driving after vehicle ends in ditch on Vancouver Island

Woman allegedly refuses to give breath sample, slapped with 90-day driving prohibition

Paramjit Masutta was killed Dec. 15 when a runaway cargo van hit her near 144th Street and 61A Avenue while she was walking her daughters home from school. A GoFundMe has been started, raising more than $50,000 in less than 24 hours. (Photo: GoFundMe)
GoFundMe for ‘heroic’ Surrey mom killed by runaway van raises thousands within a day

Paramjit Masutta was killed when an unoccupied vehicle rolled down 144th Street

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Two more deaths were reported McKinney Place in Oliver. (File)
COVID-19: Two more deaths in South Okanagan long-term care facility

McKinney Place in Oliver currently has 56 cases of the virus

Most Read