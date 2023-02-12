Snowfall warning for the Coquihalla

Up to 25 cm could fall Sunday into Monday night

This is the Summit on Sunday morning on the Coquihalla Highway. A snowfall warning is in effect for Sunday. night into Monday night. (Kim Glosli Facebook)

Environment Canada issued a warning that up to 25 centimetres of snow could fall on the Coquihalla Highway Sunday and Monday.

A series of disturbances will bring periods of heavy snow to Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt from Sunday evening to Monday night. Snow will taper off early Tuesday morning when a ridge of high pressure moves in, said Environment Canada.

Total snowfall accumulations could be 20 to 25 cm.

As of 10 a.m., on Sunday, some snow is falling on the Connector.

On Feb. 10, the Coquihalla got a blast of snow, causing a couple semis to spin out, icy conditions and at least one crash.

