Snowfall warning for the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt

Heavy snow fell overnight in some areas totalling 20 to 30 cm, more to come

Heavy snow developed overnight over the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, and more expected Tuesday (Jan. 24), warns Environment Canada. (Pexels/Pixabay photo)

A snowfall warning was issued early Tuesday (Jan. 24) for anyone travelling the Coquihalla Highway, Hope to Merritt section today.

In some areas heavy snow fell overnight totalling 20 to 30 centimetres.

“An additional 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected before the snow eases later in the day,” according to the Environment Canada alert covering the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt for the Fraser Valley, Fraser Canyon and Nicola Valley.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone.”

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

