Snowfall warning in Revelstoke area (Google)

Snowfall warning for Trans Canada Highway

Between 15 cm to 20 cm is expected

There is a snowfall warning for Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, including Revelstoke, B.C.

According to Environment Canada, snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 20 cm is expected.

An upper disturbance will continue to give snow to Rogers Pass today.

Total snowfall amount of 15 to 20 cm is expected before the snow tapers off this afternoon as the disturbance moves out of the area.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

