Snowfall warning in effect for Okanagan and Similkameen

The South Okanagan is expected to receive 10 to 15 cm today

The warning was put into effect at 6:21 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5. (Contributed)

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Okanagan Valley and the Similkameen.

According to Environment Canada, up to 15 centimeters of snow is expected to fall across the region today.

Large amounts of snow are expected to fall from Keremeos to Princeton and is expected to continue through the morning before slowing down in the afternoon.

Princeton is also at risk of receiving freezing rain this morning.

Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass could see up to 30 cm of snow as a Pacific warm front moves into the BC interior leading to a prolonged period of snow for the highway.

The periods of snow today will intensify this evening and will continue into Thursday.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions as rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult in some locations.

Continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

