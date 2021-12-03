Snowfall warning in place for Hope, Coquihalla and Hope-Princeton

Up to 15 cm expected to fall overnight on mountain passes, says Environment Canada

A snowfall warning has been issued for Hope, along with two mountain passes.

Environment Canada is calling for snow that is heavy at times between Hope and Princeton on Highway 3 via Allison Pass, and between Hope and Merritt on Highway 5. Up to 15 cm could accumulate rapidly in those areas, making driving difficult.

The snow will begin Friday night and last until Saturday afternoon, with it dwindling to a few flurries by Saturday night.

The warning for Hope is due to an expected 5 to 10 cm of snow over the Eastern Fraser Valley, including Hope. That snow is also expected to start through Friday night but will only last to Saturday morning. The snow will mix with rain in the afternoon in Hope.

Chilliwack and Abbotsford continue to have a special weather statement in place, for a varying degree of light snow fall up to 5 cm in some places.

Environment Canada urges drivers to check driving conditions before heading out with Drive BC, and to be prepared for quickly changing road conditions and visibility.

