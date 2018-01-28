Snowfall warning issued for Central and North Okanagan

As much as 25 centimetres is expected by tonight in Kelowna and Vernon areas.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Central Okanagan, including Kelowna and the North Okanagan, including Vernon.

A long period of snowfall has been forecast, with total amounts of 15 to 25 cm expected.

Heavy snow began in the this morning throughout the Okanagan Valley.

“A Pacific frontal system is moving across the BC interior today producing heavy snowfall over the Columbias, north and central Okanagan and Shuswap,” according to the Environment Canada website. “As the front stalls tonight, heavy snow will continue over the Columbias and Shuswap while lesser accumulations can be expected over the Okanagan.”

Total snowfall amount of 10 to 20 cm is expected over north and central Okanagan by the end of tonight.

For the Columbias and Shuswap region, 15 to 30 cm of snow can be expected by Monday.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

