Snowfall warning issued for Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

A winter storm is expected to roll through the area today with heavy snowfall in Revelstoke and a snowfall warning issued for the Trans Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Environment Canada says amounts up to 20 cm are expected in the passes today before tapering off Wednesday morning.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” the news release said. “Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

The forecast for the city is calling for a little bit less snow, 5-10 cm with southeast winds gusting 30-50 km/h.

A statement from Emcon Services warned of possible delays due to the snowfall and challenging conditions as the storm passes through.

“Please be assured that Emcon Services is well-prepared for this event with equipment and resources already in place and additional resources on standby,” the statement says.

