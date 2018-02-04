Kye Thompson clears a path to the back door of the Blue Canoe Bakery Cafe building. -image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

Snowfall warning issued for the Shuswap

Rain, snow expected for the Okanagan, but no alert in effect for those areas

Shuswap residents better break out the snow shovels again.

As of Sunday morning, Feb. 4, there is currently a snowfall warning in effect for the Shuswap.

Total amounts of 15 to 20 cm of snow is expected through the day.

“A Pacific frontal system will make its way through the B.C. interior today resulting in widespread snow. Generally near 15 cm is expected however locally higher amounts are possible.The snow will begin this morning and will ease this evening,” says the Environment Canada weather statement.

Some snow and rain is expected in the Okanagan region today, but no snowfall warning is in effect for those areas.

Kelowna can expect snow changing to rain this afternoon. Snowfall amount will be approximately 5 cm. The high is plus 2C.

In Vernon there will be periods of snow changing to rain this afternoon.

Penticton will see periods of rain mixed with light snow early this morning. Then rain for much of the day the high will be 5C.

Environment Canada warns drivers to be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow in the Shuswap could make travel difficult over some locations.

Previous story
Updated: B.C ’s Alex Chen Canada’s new top chef

Just Posted

Updated: B.C ’s Alex Chen Canada’s new top chef

Chen takes gold at the Canadian Culinary Championships in Kelowna Saturday night

Snowfall warning issued for the Shuswap

Rain, snow expected for the Okanagan, but no alert in effect for those areas

Andrew Wilkinson takes B.C. Liberal leadership

Dianne Watts’ first-choice lead didn’t grow enough for outsider to win

Popular stories from the week

Every Saturday, the Capital News highlights popular stories from the week

Students excited to be part of Culinary Championships in Kelowna

Siobhan Detkavich and Ashlie Lennox will be helping competing chefs tonight during Gold Medal Plates

Spreading joy in Lake Country for Valentine’s Day

Heather Irvine decorates her fence for each holiday

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

‘Tips ground Rockets for weekend sweep

Everett wins home-and-home over Kelowna in battle for first in WHL’s Western Conference

Update: Jones and Team Manitoba headed to Scotties Tournament of Hearts final

Nine consecutive wins for Team Nova Scotia in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre

Okanagan coach readying Team Canada freestyle athletes for Olympics

Members of Canada’s Olympic moguls mens and womens teams were training in Penticton this week

PREVIEW: New BC Liberal leaders to be chosen tonight

Six candidates square off to replace Christy Clark, take on John Horgan

Jackson: I’m not performing at Super Bowl with Timberlake

Timberlake returns to the halftime show 14 years after a wardrobe malfunction with Jackson

UPDATE: Two drivers, two horses killed after Highway 3 crash near Yahk

Collision shuts highway in both directions about 10 kilmotres east of that community

Coquihalla reopened in northbound lane

The highway was closed in the northbound lane due to a vehicle accident

Most Read