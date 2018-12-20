A winter storm warning is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway and many B.C. roadways are under snowfall warnings. (DriveBC Highway Webcam)

Snowfall, winter storm warnings plague B.C. highways

Environment Canada has issued warnings for many B.C. highways

Highway alerts continue for many of British Columbia’s roadways.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for Highway 97’s Pine Pass, Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass and the Sea to Sky from Squamish to Whistler. A winter storm warning also continues for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt.

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions,” Environment Canada said.

Highway 97: Pine Pass

Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 15 centimeters is expected.

“An approaching Pacific low-pressure system will drop 10 to 15 cm of snowfall accumulation over Williston, Pine Pass, McGregor and the B.C Peace. Over the Peace, lesser amounts will occur away from the Rockies, Environment Canada said in the warning.

Snow will begin this morning and end late this evening or overnight tonight, as the low moves into Alberta.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Highway 3: Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

An approaching low-pressure system will track inland today and across the B.C. Interior tonight. Heavy snow will persist today before tapering to flurries this evening. Snowfall amounts of 20 to 30 cm can be expected by this evening.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Trans-Canada Highway: Eagle Pass to Roger’s Pass

Snowfall with total amounts of 20 to 30 cm by Friday morning is expected.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Related: Semi catches fire on Trans-Canada

Coquihalla Highway: Hope to Merritt

Snow has begun overnight and will intensify this morning. The snow may change to rain or become mixed with rain this afternoon. It will then change back to snow this evening. Total snowfall amounts of up to 30 cm can be expected by Friday morning.

Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Related: Snowfall warning issued for Highway 3, Coquihalla

Highway 3: Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass

Snowfall amounts of up to 25 cm can be expected by Friday morning.

Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Sea to Sky: Squamish to Whistler

Heavy snowfall as the next Pacific storm reaches Whistler today.

A low-pressure system is quickly approaching the B.C. Coast this morning. The low is expected to cross the mainland coast this afternoon.

This system will bring heavy snowfall to Whistler and the Sea to Sky highway today with snowfall accumulations of 15 cm expected. Further accumulations of 5 to 10 cm are expected tonight as the snow gradually eases.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. For information on emergency plans and kits go to http://www.getprepared.gc.ca/.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
3 astronauts return from International Space Station
Next story
Couple accused in legislature bomb plot free to go, B.C. top court says

Just Posted

Westside to get technology focused library

The Okanagan Regional Library will be opening the second Westside location in spring

Dan Mangan addresses his colliding worlds with fifth album

The Vancouver based musician will perform in Kelowna Feb. 13

UPDATE: House fire doused near Kelowna General Hospital, significant damage

It is believed the fire started in a carport

SHOP LOCAL CONTEST: Win $500 worth of Kelowna’s ‘wish list’ items

Contest runs until Dec. 20

Okanagan College culinary students cook up holiday dinner

The students will prepare the upcoming holiday dinner at Parkinson Recreation Centre

Wild animals, crazy stunts: Here’s what went viral in B.C. for 2018

Nail salon fights, famous trumpeters, oh my!

Straight from DeHart

When one door closes in the local restaurant scene, another opens.

Three-year-old run over in Prince George parking lot

One tire of an SUV drove completely over the child’s mid-section

Man robs B.C. gas station with red underwear on his head as disguise

Campbell River RCMP are looking to help identifying the suspect who robbed the Husky gas station

Woman charged after allegedly embezzling $700,000 to buy B.C. properties

Calgary police allege Nicole Mann, 35, cashed fraudulent cheques from Colliers Cares Foundation

YVR offers holiday travel tips: Arrive early, don’t wrap your gifts

Airport could see 90,000 people pass through on busiest days

Special weather alert for Okanagan and Interior region

Wind warnings may be issued later this morning for some regions

B.C. heart transplant recipient is travelling to every country because ‘life is short’

Jordan D. Marcia wants to be the first heart transplant recipient to travel to every country.

Judge declines to throw out Harvey Weinstein criminal case

Lawyers argued case was ‘irreparably tainted’ by detective’s alleged coaching of potential witness

Most Read