As snow continues to blanket the Okanagan, crashes on the main roads continue to mount.

Just after noon on Nov. 7, a three-vehicle collision happened at the intersection of Hwy. 97 and Hwy. 33, closing the right-hand lane southbound on Hwy. 97.

Two police cruisers and a fire engine went to the scene, as well as one ambulance, though it was unclear if there were any injuries.

