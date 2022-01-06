Snowy, icy but doable commute on Highway 97

Reports of some black ice with snow expected all day

Anita Reles captured this picture of Highway 97 heading to Penticton at 7 a.m. (Facebook)

Drivers are reporting that the snowy morning commute on Highway 97 is not bad.

The highway between Summerland and Penticton is plowed but does have black ice in spots.

The temperature outside is -11 C.

Anita Reles commutes from Summerland to Penticton five days a week and every morning she provides a road conditions report to most Facebook groups.

This morning at 7 a.m. she reported that the highway was plowed, not sanded and quite icy.

“Drove approximately between 75 to 85 km/h, but of course some idiots passed me doing 100-plus,” she wrote.

Others commuting this morning said those drivers who pass splash up snow, blinding drivers in the right lane.

Other commuters from West Kelowna are reporting much better conditions on Highway 97 this snow storm.

Roads in Penticton are getting pretty good reviews on social media. Most said the roads are plowed. Others saying they are not good to drive on and very slippery.

At least seven to 10 centimetres of snow fell over night in the region and it is expected to keep snowing all day.

But temperatures are expected to warm tomorrow to -1 C.

READ MORE: Snow storm blankets Okanagan

READ MORE: RCMP see at least 10 drivers slide off Hughway 1

DrivingSnow