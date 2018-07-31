Snowy Mountain fire near Keremeos increases by 1,000 hectares

As of Tuesday, July 31, the Snowy Mountain fire has grown to 3,050 hectares in size

After an active day Monday, the Snowy Mountain Fire, burning 14 kilometers south of Keremeos, has grown to 3,050 hectares in size.

“No planned ignitions were conducted by BC Wildfire Service on this fire yesterday. Fire behaviour was extremely active yesterday and was burning Rank 5/6 in some areas. The fire grew approximately 1000 hectares burning up a valley to the northwest away from the community of Cawston,” a release from BC Wildfire Service Stated.

On Tuesday 43 firefighters (up from 21 on Monday), three helicopters and three pieces of heavy equipment were working the out of control blaze.

Work taking place today includes constructing a handguard north of Susap Creek to tie into an existing guard to the south of the creek. This fuel free line was 80 per cent finished by the end of Monday. A machine gaurd is also being established east of the handgaurd.

As a result of the fire burning in Snowy protected area, BC Parks has closed the Ewart and Wall Creek trails pending further assessment.

The Snowy Mountain fire is burning about 36 kilometers directly east of the Placer Mountain Fire, which is now about 1,521 hectares in size. Both fires were discovered July 17 just after a lightning storm came through the area.

