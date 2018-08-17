Photo provided by BC Wildfire Service

Snowy Mountain wildfire expected to create poor visibility

An update on the active wildfire burning 14 km north of Keremeos

Crews battling the Snowy Mountain wildfire are facing challenges due to increasing temperatures.

According to the BC Wildfire Service’s website, crews made good progress establishing contigency lines near Barrington Creek and is currently classified as being held.

Related: Conditions improve for battling northwest B.C. wildfires

It is anticipated the area of Keremeos, which is 14 kilometres south of the blaze, will have poor visibility throughout the day due to smoke from the fire. Crews are challenged with increasing temperatures and decreasing humidity at the site of the fire.

Two helicopters are currently helping battle the flames. The fire is still west of Chopaka Road and continues to burn in the managed area set by fire analysis.

The wildfire is approximately 13,359 hectares. For more information about active wildfires in BC, click here.

