Soaring temperatures causing challenges for South Okanagan wildfire personnel

BC Wildfire Service said shifts may have to be shortened to manage fatigue and dehydration

The Glenfir Road wildfire is burning 10 kilometres northwest of Naramata and estimated to be 32 hectares. Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service

Naramata Fire Department took the night shift watching the Glenfir wildfire as it still holds at 32 hectares.

The fire, that was started by lightning about 10 kilometres northwest of Naramata, is still deemed out of control by BC Wildfire Service. That is the description of a wildfire that is not responding (or only responding on a limited basis) to suppression action, such that the perimeter spread is not being contained.

Yesterday, 65 personnel with air support as needed attacked the wildfire that is posing challenges as it burns in cracks and crevices of numerous small, steep canyons. A crew worked south through the middle of the fire. Temperatures have also started soaring, leaving fire crews working in mid 30 C heat, with no shade. BC Wildfire Service said shifts may have to be shortened to manage fatigue and dehydration.

Information officers with BC Wildfire said the generosity of the public has been “overwhelming.” They are directing those that want to show their support to Honour House. This is a refuge for members of Canadian Armed Forces, veterans, emergency services personnel (including BC Wildfire Service) and their families to stay, completely free of charge, while they are receiving medical care and treatment in the Metro Vancouver area.

