Footage of a break-in at Raven’s Crest condo in Big White. Photo: Cindy Shaw Facebook

Social media enraged with string of break-ins at Big White

Several reports have been made of thefts at multiple residences

Multiple suspected break-ins have been reported at numerous residences in Big White over the past week.

Vacant units at Raven’s Crest condo building were targeted, where reports of ski equipment and electronics were stolen.

The Big White community has taken to social media to share video, photos and information in hopes that the community can help track down the suspected thieves, and that the information could potentially help the RCMP.

A long-time renter of one of the Big White properties was notified by a friend who said that the neighbours in the area were burgularized and that they should check their place.

“During the winter it’s a non-issue. Obviously there was no one there any they’re opportunists, they just kind of grabbed everything,” said Lee Keenan.

“I think people feel less safe, it impacts the kids. But there are 300-400 residents up there, and they for sure all banned together.”

Posts from Facebook and other social media say that the RCMP have been notified.

