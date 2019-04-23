Social media flooded with love for woman found dead on Kelowna beach

“We lost a sister. Because that is what we are it is a sisterhood and I can’t help but feel anything but sadness.”

Caitlin Bradley has been identified by Kelowna RCMP as the woman who was discovered Sunday afternoon on Gyro Beach.

An out-pour of love and support has been flooding social media after Mounties identified Caitlin Midori Bradley as the woman who was found floating face down in the waters off Gyro Beach on Sunday afternoon.

Mounties identified Bradley, who according to her social media account was most recently employed as a dancer at a local bar, in an effort to determine her actions prior to her death and advance their ongoing investigation.

The 29-year-old is a resident of Surrey, though friends say she’d called Kelowna home for awhile.

“To my dearest and most stubborn angel, you made the work weeks so much better because we would just talk and laugh till we cried. You were a friend that always answered when I needed to talk- unless you were sleeping. You loved your sleep. You slept more then anyone I’ve ever seen in my life. You were also a major bed hog and you snored. You use to do this thing where you would put your hand on your hip and stick it out when you had something to tell me and it always made me smile. It was your signature move,” wrote Lauren, a friend of Bradley’s on Instagram.

“All these quirks are what made you, you- so special. You had the most gorgeous eyes, and your laugh always made me laugh, especially when you did your snorting laugh. Our road trips, adventures, boat days, drunk nights, hour long phone calls, the laughs, the disagreements, and tears we have shared over the years I will hold in my heart forever. Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday I will love you forever CB.”

A woman who goes by miss January James on Instagram wrote, “We lost a sister. Because that is what we are it is a sisterhood and I can’t help but feel anything but sadness. To any of my dancer sisters who are hurting I send you so much love and strength. Rest easy beautiful.”

“Rest In Paradise Caitlin…Thank you for everything…I wish I had answered your last text,” said rapper ‘Lil Windex’ on an Instagram post.

“No words right now. Just can’t believe your gone. ‘Til we meet again my friend,” said Les Darroux on another post.

Emergency personnel and investigators cleared out from Kelowna’s Gyro Beach late Monday, and the area was once again re-opened to the general public.

It was just a day earlier when RCMP and emergency medical crews rushed to Gyro Beach after they received a report of a person, floating face down in the waters of Okanagan Lake just off the shore.

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service continue to investigate the circumstances which surround Caitlin Bradley’s death, as police work to establish a time line.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

