The New Beginnings day program for adults with developmental disabilities - serving approximately 13 people each day - is cancelled due to Coronavirus concerns.

Society busy protecting Princeton’s most vulnerable residents

The society responsible for overseeing the community’s most vulnerable residents has reacted swiftly to protect its clients and staff from Coronavirus.

“This situation is unprecedented for us and will really shape future plans and procedures,” said Becky Vermette, executive director of Princeton and District Community Services Society.

Effective March 18 visiting at the Vermilion Court seniors’ assisted living facility is restricted.

The property has 19 residents.

“This does not mean that residents cannot leave and visit with family and friends, just that we are asking that those visits happen outside the facility.”

The adult day program for community seniors operated out of Vermilion Court is cancelled until further notice, to reduce the number of people entering the facility.

Likewise the New Beginnings day program for adults with development disabilities is on hold.

This program serves approximately 13 people each day.

“A large number of the program participants are housed with us, so will still receive daily living supports. We will continue to stay in contact with all community participants and their families so we can provide support however needed.”

The Community Home Support program and Meals on Wheels are both operating.

“Those clients are checked on daily. We have had community members reach out and offer to help if we are running any sort of check in system for the vulnerable populations,” said Vermette.

While the society has cancelled non-essential travel outside the community, clients will still be accompanied to out-of-town medical appointments.

“Our response is evolving daily as we receive more updates from governing bodies. Right now our top priority is keeping our clients and staff healthy and safe and assuring continued services.”

