Armed forces members met with Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Soldiers deployed to Princeton for flood relief

Approximately 29 personnel will arrive in the coming days

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces are being deployed to Princeton, to aid in flood relief and protection.

Mayor Spencer Coyne confirmed the news with the Spotlight Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Currently there are soldiers in town assessing the situation. A platoon, approximately 28 personnel, will be arriving over the coming days.

Coyne said members are unable to assist on private property, but will help wherever needed on roads, sidewalks, and with sandbagging, for example.

River levels are expected to rise throughout the rest of the week, and Coyne said the town remains extremely vulnerable.

