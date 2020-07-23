Some downtown Kelowna businesses struggling

Some downtown Kelowna businesses are still struggling, despite the city’s efforts in closing Bernard Avenue to vehicles to promote physical distancing and encourage more people to come to the area and support local.

Blackfish Apparel owner Chris Murphy is making her concerns public. When the closure first began on June 29, she said she was optimistic.

“But now having seen what’s happening, not anymore. Unfortunately, we don’t have a lot of the restaurants and the pubs, which is drawing people to the areas,” she said.

“We don’t have a lot of employees to be putting our merchandise on the street. We can’t be putting our clothing on the street because it’ll get stolen… so for us, it’s backfired.”

Murphy said she used to have three employees but had to let them go. Currently, she said she’s barely making enough to keep the store afloat and can’t afford to take wages for herself.

She said she knows closing off Bernard Avenue has been beneficial for the restaurants and several other businesses, especially the ones close to the waterfront as there is more foot traffic there, but around the 400- and 500-block where she is, it hasn’t helped her business.

“I think our two blocks need to be opened up again, let’s get the people parking here again. Let’s get those people out of their cars and into the businesses here.”

Previously, Black Press Media has spoken to Funktional and Frock and Fellow owner Chantal Couture about how closing off the main drag is going to affect retailers like her.

“I think it was primarily to increase capacity fo restaurants and then offered to us merchants to also increase our capacity but the truth is, it’s not realistic,” she said.

Couture said it wasn’t worth putting fragile merchandise out on the sidewalk as items could break or get stolen, as well as simply not having enough staff members to man the outdoor setup.

Downtown Kelowna Association executive director Mark Burley said he knows about the issue.

“We have some businesses who are upset with the closure… and those include some in the 400 and 500 blocks. The city is in contact with us about (those blocks) and we’ve been back and forth and trying to come up with some solutions,” he said.

He said some of the ideas they’ve talked about include bringing picnic tables down to the two blocks to increase foot traffic in the area, as well as going ahead with Animate Bernard, an initiative that will bring entertainment in the area, starting this weekend.

READ: Bernard Avenue patio expansion ‘unrealistic’ for non-restaurant owners: retailer

READ: Pedestrian numbers skyrocket on car free Bernard Avenue

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health identifies COVID-19 exposure at Browns Socialhouse
Next story
Proposed B.C. legislation to detain youth who overdose could harm them: doctor

Just Posted

Interior Health identifies COVID-19 exposure at Browns Socialhouse

Individuals who went to the restaurant on July 13 or July 16 to 19 may have been exposed

Some downtown Kelowna businesses struggling

Some downtown Kelowna businesses are still struggling, despite the city’s efforts in… Continue reading

‘Everyone needs to do better’: Kelowna Mayor on city’s rising COVID-19 numbers

Mayor Colin Basran said it’s up to residents and visitors to listen to Dr. Henry and follow the rules

Province mobilizes influencers to get COVID-19 messaging out to young people in Kelowna

Influencers sharing best practices following increase in cases among people in their 20s and 30s

Kelowna’s hotel occupancy down significantly for month of June compared to 2019

Kelowna’s hotels are operating at a 36.5 per cent occupancy rate

B.C. records 34 new COVID-19 cases as province nears 200 test-positives within a week

No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Proposed B.C. legislation to detain youth who overdose could harm them: doctor

Minister Judy Darcy has said the proposed changes could help ensure the immediate safety of young people

University of Victoria to study COVID outbreaks from your poop

Greater Victoria first to receive sewage monitoring system in B.C.

52 wolves have been culled since 2016 near Revelstoke

A recent study suggests wolf culling does not help caribou recovery, countering government research

B.C.’s top doc tightens rules at restaurants, nightclubs as COVID-19 cases increase

The amended order includes a ban on self-serve liquor lines and puts stop to dance floors

Ottawa reports $29M profit at Trans Mountain but critic says accounting flawed

The report, based on numbers from Canada Development Investment Corp., notes operating expenses of $366 million

21% of Canadians worried about ‘losing the roof over their heads’ if CERB ends: poll

Just under half of Canadians feel that CERB should end regardless of the impact

B.C. launches free day-use passes for 6 provincial parks amid COVID-19 surge

The pilot is aimed at minimizing overcrowding

Summerland mayor receives messages of opposition following Confederate flag confrontation

Toni Boot has received emails, a voice mail and other calls for her resignation

Most Read