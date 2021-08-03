Some evacuees on Osoyoos Indian Band land get to return home

Several properties around McKinney Road still remain on evacuation order

The Nk’Mip fire as seen from above shortly after it first started July 19. (BC Wildfire)

Evacuation orders for Area 27 south to include the east side of Nk’Mip Road to the Spirit Ridge area have been downgraded to alerts today, Aug. 3.

The Osoyoos Indian Band rescinded the order and now those properties are on evacuation alert.

The area includes addresses on Area 27 Drive, Nk’Mip Road, Spud Allen Road.

An evacuation order is still in effect for Manuels Canyon Road to include the western portion of McKinney Road starting at 2035 McKinney to Gallagher Ranch area, said the OIB Emergency Operations Centre.

The Nk’Mip fire has grown to over 16,000 hectares and continues to challenge the Mount Baldy area.

Crews will be focusing on areas northeast of the fire including Mt. Baldy Resort and the McKinney Nordic Ski Club, and will look for strategic areas to conduct planned ignitions.

BC Wildfire crews continue to patrol and mop up around residential areas near McKinney Road, Nk’Mip Road and Shrike Hill, burning off any unburnt fuel, reinforcing existing guards and extinguishing hotspots.

