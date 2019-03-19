Some of the region’s lowest retail cannabis licence fees are in the South Okanagan

Osoyoos sets $500 fee for retail cannabis licence fees

Those wanting to set up retail cannabis business in Osoyoos will have to pay five times the fee a business that sells alcohol does.

Even that pricey charge is still one of the lowest business licence fees for retail cannabis in the Okanagan.

Having already had three readings, Osoyoos council voted on Monday to pass the bylaw with no one from the public or the council table speaking further on the matter. Council did receive a letter from a concerned citizen regarding the $500 cost to obtain the licence, in comparison to the $100 fee for establishments selling alcohol in the town.

READ ALSO: Cannabis policy gets council endorsement

“It is disturbing that this proposed bylaw reveals an attitude about the sale of cannabis, one that is tacit and discriminates against those who would seek a business licence, and those who would purchase or use cannabis for health of psychological purposes or recreational purposes,” said Osoyoos resident Trevor Gambell, in a letter to Osoyoos council.

READ ALSO: High cost to setting up a retail cannabis store

The City of Penticton set their fees at $2,500 to apply to the city and a $5,000 yearly licence fee. Other businesses in Penticton, including liquor stores, only pay $175 a year for their business licence. Vernon has set a $5,000 application and $2,000 fee for the licence. Summerland decided on a $1,500 application fee and a $400 fee for the licence. Lake County settled on a $550 licence fee.

READ ALSO: Cannabis store application receives approval from Summerland council

A business licence in Osoyoos can only be issued if site-specific zoning is in place for the proposed business location. Community input on the location of retail cannabis stories is being sought through the rezoning process. The amendment to the business licence bylaw will be prepared by the planning and development services department later this year. Until that happens, a licence for a retail cannabis store cannot be issued.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver Island overdue for the big one, can also expect mega-thrust tsunami
Next story
BUDGET 2019: Liberals to create national drug agency for pharmacare plan

Just Posted

Construction set to begin on new roundabout in Lake Country

Construction is scheduled from April until July

‘Our sales are hurting’ Kelowna music hub takes hit after big competition moves in

Milkcrate Records still taking a hit after Sunrise Records moved into town 2 years ago

Kelowna cat hit by car uses seven of nine lives, needs help for surgery

Seven is currently recovering at the SPCA in Kelowna

Interior Health asks users to check drugs as carfentanil found in 15% of B.C. overdoses

Region saw 11 overdoses in January 2019

Kelowna mom concerned with needles found at Knox Mountain Park

Maria Beinarowitz, who has a five-year-old son, said she’s noticed a fair amount at the Kelowna park

Five highlights in the 2019 federal budget

Latest budget includes a sprinkling of money for voters across a wide spectrum

Research needs to catch up with B.C.’s gas drilling industry, experts say

Hydraulic fracturing review ordered by Premier John Horgan

Some of the region’s lowest retail cannabis licence fees are in the South Okanagan

Osoyoos sets $500 fee for retail cannabis licence fees

Father thanks B.C. Mountie for shooting hoops with kids, ‘changing perspectives’

‘We’re just like everyone else,’ says Surrey officer who stopped to play basketball with kids

2019 BUDGET: As deficit grows, feds spend on job retraining, home incentives

Stronger economy last year delivered unexpected revenue bump of an extra $27.8 billion over six years

Men ready to strut in their underwear for South Okanagan triathlete

Okanoggin Barbers second underwear fashion show happening Wednesday at Barking Parrot

Trans Mountain court hearing: B.C. says it won’t reject pipelines without cause

Canada says the proposed amendments to B.C.’s Environmental Management Act must be struck down

Okanagan dancers kick up heels for spring

PHOTOS: Spring Fling sees more than 60 converge in Vernon from as far as Okanagan Falls and Salmon Arm

Carfentanil found in 15% of overdose deaths in January: B.C. coroner

Carfentanil is 100 times more powerful than illicit fentanyl and used to tranquilize elephants

Most Read