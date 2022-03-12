Some Shaw customers in Kelowna and Penticton experiencing ‘service outage’ Saturday

Technical crews are currently working on restoring service in parts of the Okanagan

A number of Shaw customers in Kelowna and Penticton have been experiencing interruptions to internet, telephone and television services. (Pixabay)

Shaw technical crews are currently investigating the reason for a number of interruptions customers from Kelowna to Penticton have been facing on Saturday (March 12).

“Some customers in the Okanagan area including Penticton and Kelowna are experiencing an interruption to internet, television and home phone services,” Shaw support wrote on its website.

Support teams last provided an update at 3:20 p.m., stating that crews have been dispatched to “arrive on scene and investigate the matter.”

People in the Okanagan affected by the service outage are asked to visit Shaw Support to receive periodic updates regarding the situation.

