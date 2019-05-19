Penticton and Okanagan Falls students received an email from Interior Savings with some very welcome news on Friday.

Some South Okanagan students are $1,000 richer

Million Dollar Bursary Program offers bursaries each year to Interior Savings’ young members

Twenty-five Penticton and Okanagan Falls students received an email with some good news Friday from Interior Savings.

Students across the BC interior are getting $1,000 to help with their tuition, according to a media release from Interior Savings on May 17. A total of $116,000 has gone to students in the South Okanagan since the Million Dollar Bursary Program kicked off six years ago.

The program offers up to $1 million in bursaries each year to Interior Savings’ young members, reads the release. With this week’s announcement of $767,000 in new bursaries, the program will have surpassed $3 million in awards since inception.

In some high schools, more than 10 per cent of the graduating class will receive an award from Interior Savings.

According to Kathy Conway, CEO of Interior Savings, the bursary program is part of a commitment by the Credit Union to share profits with its members while also helping its younger members make a positive move forward with ongoing education.

“Through our Million Dollar Bursary program, we aim to help students graduate from post-secondary in a better financial position,” said Conway in the release. “The $1,000 bursary definitely helps in this regard.”

To be eligible for the bursary, students must be between 17 to 24 years old, a member of the Credit Union and have plans to attend full-time studies in a recognized degree, diploma or trade certification program. The Credit Union has committed to awarding up to $1 million in bursaries every year until 2021. Learn more at www.milliondollarbursary.com.

“Any bursary money not claimed is returned to the general profit sharing pool which is awarded each year to Interior Savings members. This spring, in addition to these bursaries, the Credit Union returned another $1.4 million in rewards and dividends to its members,” the release reads.

Robin Grant
Reporter, Penticton Western News
