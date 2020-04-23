Some South East Kelowna residents now have city water

City of Kelowna water is now being supplied to some residents of South East Kelowna.

The $86 million multi-year Kelowna Integrated Water Project is to bring clean drinking water to about 2,000 households and meet Interior Health’s 2025 clean drinking water mandate for South East Kelowna.

Marine Douglas with the City of Kelowna, said all linear pipework on the transmission lines is now complete.

“The last 26 connections remaining that the contractor needs to complete are service line connections for domestic water. Residents requiring those connections are not on city water yet. They are still receiving water from the former South East Kelowna Irrigation District system and are on a boil water notice,” she explained.

“Residents in the area will continue to see service line connections, meter pit installations, paving and landscape restoration.”

Ongoing work to bring operations into consistency with the rest of the city utility will continue to occur including installing water meters this year and converting to city utility rates in 2021, according to Douglas.

The project has a completion date of 2021, with the first phase separating agricultural and domestic water systems in South East Kelowna and deliver a sustainable water supply to agriculture in the South Mission.

For a list of addresses still waiting to be connected to city water click here.

READ MORE: Boil water notice in place for former South East Kelowna Irrigation District

READ MORE: McCulloch Road to close for water construction work

Anti-tax group calls on MPs to cut their salaries amid COVID-19

