Above, Lil Nas X performs the wildly popular “Old Town Road” at the BET Awards in Los Angeles.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Middle, an example of the signs the Sicamous Chamber of Commerce will be selling in response to interest in and thefts of the district’s Old Town Road sign. (District of Sicamous Image)

Thieves steal ‘Old Town Road’ sign in B.C. as megahit song makes history

Following the theft of the street sign, Sicamous to sell reproductions for $25 each

What was only a road sign in 2018 became a minor tourist attraction this summer in an Okanagan town — and then it was stolen.

A road sign marked Old Town Road has led out to Sicamous’ Old Town Bay for decades, but after the release of a smash hit single by hip hop artist Lil Nas X, the sign took on a new significance for fans of the song.

Old Town Road – the recording, not the roadway – recently broke records by topping the Billboard charts for 17 consecutive weeks. For the uninitiated, the wildly-popular track bridges the country and hip hop genres and features a verse from Billy Ray Cyrus of Achy Breaky Heart fame.

While on a run recently, Sicamous resident Sarah Nielsen noticed the sign marking the left turn off Sicamous Solsqua Road and onto Old Town Road had been taken.

“It was sort of a hit with all the tourists this summer, especially because it’s that age group renting the houseboats. They’re all about finding the perfect Snapchat or Instagram picture,” Nielsen said.

ALSO READ: Tappen area of Shuswap Lake shows high phosphorous and nitrogen levels

ALSO READ: Public advised not to swim at Sunnybrae Beach

When putting their family boat in the water at the Old Town Bay Marina, Nielsen said she often sees young people posing for photo underneath the sign.

She said her kids asked to record a music video under it when they had friends in town.

“I have an 11-year-old son and an 8-year-old daughter, they love the song, my son does a dance to it all the time,” Nielsen said.

The District of Sicamous is taking all the interest in the sign, and the accompanying theft, in stride. They are planning to have an Old Town Road sign branded with the Sicamous logo produced and on sale through the Sicamous and District Chamber of Commerce.

“I feel like it shows the positive attitude of Sicamous and how we approach issues, as well as promoting our amazing community,” said district operations manager Joe McCulloch.

He added the district plans to send one of the signs to Lil Nas X’s manager.

ALSO READ: Accused pleads not guilty in Shuswap cannabis trafficking case

ALSO READ: Filmmaker sees role for Shuswap on the silver screen

McCulloch said the district already has a policy in place for the sale of street signs which was drafted in response to demand for signs such as the one for Shea Weber Way, which leads to the local rec centre.

“We hope that this brings some smiles to people and also addresses the issue and allows us to cover the costs to replace the signs,” McCulloch said.

The signs will be available for $25.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny, hot and clear
Next story
Election leaders’ debates will be more accessible than ever, commission says

Just Posted

Woman dragged by rattled horse after semi-tractor set on fire

The woman received non-life threatening injuries

Payphones: A dying fad in Kelowna

When did you last use a payphone?

Kelowna did not beat the world record for longest drum roll

Organizations say they will try again next year

Call for Indigenous art for Lake Country shore

A public call was made for permenant outdoor art along side Pelmewash Parkway

Emotional upcoming season for Kelowna Chiefs

Rutland’s team returns to the ice on Aug. 30

Justin Trudeau seeks to highlight climate policy in visit to Canada’s Far North

The country now has protection measures in place for almost 14 per cent of Canada’s marine and coastal areas

Senior allegedly robbed in parking lot of South Okanagan casino

Police say suspect is a South Asian female with a heavy build, wearing a dark yellow tank top

Free pardons now available for Canadians convicted of simple cannabis possession

Bill C-93 passed in the Senate in June and is now available for Canadians

Closing arguments begin in trial of accused killer of Abbotsford police officer

Crown and defence to deliver closing statements at trial of Oscar Arfmann

Long-time newspaper delivery man attacked with machete on Vancouver Island

The man, who has only been identified by family as Bob, was attacked early Wednesday morning

Manitoba manhunt shows lack of resources for missing Indigenous women: advocates

The massive manhunt has gripped the country since Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, went missing

Thieves steal ‘Old Town Road’ sign in B.C. as megahit song makes history

Following the theft of the street sign, Sicamous to sell reproductions for $25 each

Update: School principal identified as man killed at Sicamous Creek Falls

RCMP say the 53-year-old Sherwood Park, Alta. resident was hiking off marked trail

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny, hot and clear

Today’s forecast according to Environment Canada: August kicks off the right way… Continue reading

Most Read