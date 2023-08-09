538st band will headline Music in the Park in West Kelowna Friday, Aug. 11. (538stband/Facebook)

Something old, new, and blue set for West Kelowna’s Music in the Park

Blues and surf-hop highlight West Kelowna’s Music in the Park this Friday (Aug. 11).

Blueshounds, with their rocking boogie blues, are the opening act starting at 7 p.m.

Headliners the 538st band showcase their blend of vintage and modern music when they take the stage at 8 p.m. Emerging artist Ava Lorraine will start the show at 6:40 p.m.

Concert-goers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.

Food trucks are available to purchase refreshments and there is a Fun Zone with games and activities that all ages can enjoy.

Music in the Park takes place at Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre in Memorial Park (3737 Old Okanagan Highway).

Parking is available on Westbank First Nation lands off Carrington Court and at the corner of Old Okanagan Highway and Ingram Road.

Street parking along Old Okanagan Highway is not available due to construction work.

