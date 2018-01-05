Police are concentrating their investigation at a home on Maliview Drive. (Courtesy of the Gulf Islands Driftwood)

Son charged in death of Salt Spring Island woman

Martin Galen Vandenberg, 22, has now been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Heather Jones

Charges have been laid in the death of a 47-year-old woman found dead in her Salt Spring Island home last month.

Heather Jones’s body was found inside a home on Maliview Drive on Dec. 6, 2017. Her 22-year-old son, Martin Galen Vandenberg, was taken into custody at the scene and has now been charged with second-degree murder.

He was originally being held under the Mental Health Act.

READ MORE: Suspect in murder held under Mental Health Act

Vandenberg was arrested earlier today by members of the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit.

“We understand that the news of Heather’s death was shocking to all those who knew her and to the close knit community of Salt Spring Island,” said Sgt. John Ferguson of the VIIMCU. “We would like to thank the community of Salt Spring for their assistance and support throughout this investigation.”

Vandenberg is expected to appear in court on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

Most Read