B.C. Green Party leadership candidate Sonia Furstenau was scheduled to be in Peachland on Thursday, Mar. 12. (Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance)

Sonia Furstenau cancels leadership tour due to COVID-19 concerns

The Cowichan Valley MLA was scheduled to come to Peachland on Mar. 12

B.C. Greens’ leadership candidate Sonia Furstenau has cancelled her Okanagan tour.

Furstenau’s tour was originally scheduled to start on Thursday (Mar. 12) in Peachland, with stops in Kelowna, Nelson, Ymir, Vernon, and Kamloops.

Her tour cancellation comes after the party issued a statement cancelling all of its in-person events to reduce the risk of community transmission of COVID-19.

“While I was greatly looking forward to visiting Peachland, Kelowna, Nelson, Ymir, Vernon and Kamloops over the course of the next week, the situation with COVID-19 is rapidly changing and we have a responsibility as political leaders to exercise the best practices recommended by experts,” Furstenau said.

My campaign staff is cancelling all our events and will continue to follow the advice of the party and of experts. We are revising our campaign plan to hold online events, and are organizing an online downhill to be announced as soon as possible.”

She thanked her campaign staff and community organizers who worked hard to prepare for the trip.

Over the weekend, Furstenau was invited to speak at an International Women’s Day event co-hosted by the Westbank First Nation and the Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance.

READ MORE: World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

READ MORE: Peachland hosts first annual International Women’s Day tea and bannock celebration

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Courtesy riders could get boot from North Okanagan buses
Next story
Post-addictions programs in Okanagan receive support

Just Posted

Magical night of laughter returns to Kelowna

A charity event will be held for Hands in Service on March 13

Sonia Furstenau cancels leadership tour due to COVID-19 concerns

The Cowichan Valley MLA was scheduled to come to Peachland on Mar. 12

Post-addictions programs in Okanagan receive support

Supported programs in Okanagan focus on supporting safety and harm-reduction efforts

The Okanagan Indigenous Music and Arts Festival returns in July

The festival is being held at the Annette Beaudreau Theatre on July 3 in West Kelowna, B.C.

Coquihalla opens after semi crash near Merritt

Heavy delays are expected heading southbound near Falls Lake

B.C. reports seven new coronavirus cases, first on Vancouver Island

Three latest COVID-19 cases are related to travel from Egypt

Q&A: What the WHO pandemic declaration means

Some questions and answers about the declaration

COVID-19 concerns ‘spike’ in B.C. leading to ‘significant’ behaviour changes: poll

Insights West poll says 28 per cent of B.C. respondents ‘stocking up on home necessities’

Canadian firm starts US prep work for Keystone XL pipeline

Opponents await a judge’s ruling on their request to block any work

Okanagan libraries want public input on future growth

Library users who provide feedback for strategic plan will be entered to win VR headset

Summerland Landfill recognized for oil collection work

Facility one of 30 to receive B.C. Used Oil Management Association honours for top collector

COLUMN: COVID-19 is now a pandemic

There are now confirmed 93 cases of COVID-19 in Canada

Waters: Reporter says good-bye after 27 years on the job

Alistair Waters closes journalism career chapter with Capital News

B.C. man rides the addiction roller coaster with relapses and recoveries

This is part two of a 2 part series chronicling Randy Dikun’s battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

Most Read