Sean Williams met actor Kim Coates when he stopped to help a car stuck in the snow (Sean Williams/ Facebook)

Sons of Anarchy’s ‘Tiggy’ helps out on Kelowna’s snowy roads

Kim Coates stopped to help a car stuck in the snow

A Kelowna resident was rewarded for his good dead when a Sons of Anarchy star, Kim Coates stopped by.

Sean Williams was helping a car out of a snowbank when the ‘Tig Trager’ actor pulled over to lend a hand.

“Always stop and help when someone’s stuck in the snow. You never know who else your gonna meet stoping to help,” said Williams on Facebook.

The heavy snowfall and slippery roads have caused issues for many Kelowna drivers. When it is safe, stop to help a neighbor stuck in a snowbank, you may just meet your favorite actor.

READ MORE: Kelowna residents stay active amid freezing conditions

READ MORE: ‘Avoid travel,’ Vernon urges on snow-covered roads/highways

READ MORE: City of Kelowna enacts parking ban for downtown and Pandosy snow routes

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Previous story
Hiker rescues dog from jaws of a wolf in attack on southern Vancouver Island
Next story
‘A terrific person’: Canadian baseball star remembered after tragic death at Nelson ski resort

Just Posted

This home on Lakeshore Road in Kelowna is one of eight grand prize options in the 2022 B.C. Children’s Hospital Lottery. (Contributed)
Okanagan homes grand prize options in B.C. Children’s Hospital lottery

Lake Country’s Mary-Anne Arsenault (from left) and Kelowna’s Jeanna Schraeder, Sasha Carter, Renee Simons and fifth player Megan Muise won the B.C. women’s curling championship in Kamloops Sunday. The rink advances to the Scotties Tournament of Hearts Canadian championships Jan. 28 - Feb. 6 in Thunder Bay. (Curl BC photo)
Central Okanagan rink wins B.C. women’s curling title

Interior Health’s South Okanagan executive director of clinical operations, Carl Meadows, says he, alongside staff at the Penticton Regional Hospital, are ready for COVID-19. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)
Kelowna teacher suing Penticton surgeon over alleged ‘negligent’ operation

Sean Williams met actor Kim Coates when he stopped to help a car stuck in the snow (Sean Williams/ Facebook)
Sons of Anarchy’s ‘Tiggy’ helps out on Kelowna’s snowy roads