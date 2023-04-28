The Sorrento Blind Bay Community Park has been the target of ongoing vandalism. (Google Maps image)

The Sorrento Blind Bay Community Park has been the target of ongoing vandalism. (Google Maps image)

Sorrento Blind Bay park targeted with ongoing vandalism

Chase RCMP will increase patrols to prevent damage to park equipment

A Shuswap public park was recently vandalized.

According to Chase RCMP, there have been ongoing issues at the Sorrento Blind Bay Community Park.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy said park equipment has beenp urposefully damaged on several occasions. Lights have been smashed, picnic tables overturned and washrooms damaged.

Kennedy said video surveillance footage captured several people at the park between 11:30 p.m. and 3 a.m. on multiple occasions. They came to the park on foot.

Chase RCMP will increase patrols in the area, Kennedy confirmed.

READ MORE: Controlled burn in Chase area leads to serious burn when man’s clothing catches fire

READ MORE: Driving offences result in eight vehicles in 2 weeks impounded in Salmon Arm

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CrimeRCMPShuswap

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
High Court dismisses Crown appeal in ‘Surrey Six’ 2007 gang murder case

Just Posted

(Pastor Arthur Lucier/Instagram)
Kelowna pastor loses appeal on COVID public gathering violation

Conceptual rendering of a 34-storey tower proposed for 346 Lawrence Ave. in downtown Kelowna. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
34-storey tower proposed at Lawrence and Water in downtown Kelowna

Central Okanagan Public Schools is facing challenges to balance its operating budget for the 2023-24 school year. (File photo)
Central Okanagan trustees vote themselves a raise

The Okanagan College Coyotes are about to embark on a stretch of 10 games in six days. (@ocyotesbaseball/Instagram)
Long haul: Okanagan College Coyotes to play 10 games in 6 days