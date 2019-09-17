South Okanagan adventure park brightens seniors’ day with flowers

The many flowers that bloom in LocoLanding during the summer brighten the day for seniors

Tracey Badger (left) and Alex Brooke spend some time cutting the flowers at LocoLanding Adventure Park Monday that were later delivered to seniors’ residence in Penticton by the Western News. (Mark Brett - Western News)

Residents of the city’s seniors’ home received a colourful delivery Monday afternoon.

Western News driver Ray Shirritt dropped off nearly 200 flower-filled vases LocoLanding Adventure Park co-owner Diana Stirling and a dozen her friends cut at the park earlier in the day, something that’s become an annual event.

READ MORE: Penticton’s LocoLanding Adventure Park built on memories of love and life

“It’s amazing, it’s absolutely beautiful,” said Stirling about seeing the reaction of the recipients. “out of all of the traditions that we have or the fundraising that we do at LocoLanding this tradition is one of the more beautiful ones.

“We get to enjoy the flowers here all year at LocoLanding and when the season ends we didn’t want them to go to waste so we wanted to spread the love in the community and what better way

The Hamlets was the first stop on Shirritt’s list where resident Elizabeth Papp got hold one of the vases.

The flowers were dropped off at about 10-12 seniors residences as well as a couple of non profit organizations including the South Okanagan Women in Need Society.

READ MORE: Penticton adventure park hosting Easter Fun Day and Egg Hunt

As in the past the glass vases were donated by Penticton Home Hardware.

“I mean who doesn’t love a beautiful bouquet of flowers and what’s amazing is every single vase is different,” said Stirling.

@PentictonNews

newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

MarkBrett

Send Mark Brett an email.

Like the Western News on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.