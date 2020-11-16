RCMP. (File photo)

RCMP. (File photo)

South Okanagan cab driver arrested for alleged sex assault against passenger

Penticton RCMP confirm arrest of two men

Penticton RCMP are investigating a local cab driver and another man in connection to an alleged sexual assault.

Police confirm that a woman got into a taxi with a male driver on Oct. 17 and was taken to a home where there was another man.

“A 36-year-old man from Osoyoos and a 28-year-old man from Penticton have been arrested and released on conditions to have no contact with the victim. The matter remains under investigation,” said South Okanagan RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda.

The names of the two accused were not released, nor was the name of the taxi company.

The investigation will be forwarded to Crown for assessment on whether charges are warranted.

READ MORE: Kelowna cab driver sentenced for indecent act

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Special weather statement in effect for Coquihalla, Highway 3
Next story
Two more flights to Kelowna with COVID-19 cases on board

Just Posted

—Image: Flair Air
Two more flights to Kelowna with COVID-19 cases on board

The exposures happened on Nov. 5 and 9

Have you seen this man? Image: Urban Liquor Store.
Kelowna RCMP arrest liquor store theft suspect

The 45-year-old Kelowna man was arrested on Friday, Nov. 13

Coquihalla Highway on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Special weather statement in effect for Coquihalla, Highway 3

It is estimated that 10 to 15 cm of snow will accumulate over a relatively short period of time

Big White Ski Resort currently has an alpine base of 60 cm of snow. (Contributed) Big White Ski Resort has an alpine base of 170 cm of snow. (Contributed)
Big White Ski Resort set to open early

Pass holders will now be able to hit the mountain on Nov. 19

Brent Warne speaking to Pandosy-Lakeshore area residents in a parking lot near Boyce-Gyro Beach in Kelowna on Monday, Nov. 16. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
‘Take the foot off the accelerator’: Pandosy residents ask Kelowna to slow development

Growth in Pandosy-Lakeshore threatens gentrification, ‘horrendous’ traffic, loss of community, says KLO Neighbourhood Association

Cambridge Elementary School, which was ordered closed for two weeks by Fraser Health due to a COVID-19 outbreak, is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, November 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No mask mandate as B.C. breaks records with 1,959 new COVID cases, 9 deaths over weekend

Province’s pandemic death toll is inching towards 300 people

RCMP. (File photo)
Penticton cab driver arrested for alleged sex assault against passenger

Penticton RCMP confirm arrest of two men

Turning Points Collaborative Society praised a new Vernon resident, Hannah, for her generous donation of 15 new sleeping bags Nov. 9, 2020. “This donation was made possible thanks to a North America-wide project called the Garden Outreach Initiative, which is organized through the Williamsburg Christadelphian Foundation,” TPCS said. (Facebook)
New Vernon resident donates sleeping bags to homeless

Turning Points Collaborative Society praises new resident for generous donation ahead of winter

Fady Danial cuts Robert Bruce’s hair at a barbershop that has erected plastic shower curtains as a measure to help curb the spread of COVID-19, in Burnaby, B.C., Nov. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Stop non-essential travel B.C.-wide, Dr. Bonnie Henry urges

600-plus daily COVID-19 cases show virus can spread quickly

RCMP. (File photo)
South Okanagan cab driver arrested for alleged sex assault against passenger

Penticton RCMP confirm arrest of two men

With no fans in the stands, it has been hard on local junior hockey teams. (Western File photo)
Pandemic presents unknowns for Okanagan junior hockey teams

With no fans and a shortened season, owners suffer financially

Vernon-based Tolko Industries has announced a joint 50-50 partnership with the Jasper Lumber Company of Jasper, Alabama. (File photo)
Vernon lumber company partners with Alabama facility

Tolko Industries has announced 50-50 partnership with company in Jasper, Ala.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The B.C. Coroner has confirmed that Lucille Beaurain, 35, of Kamloops, died from carbon monoxide poisoning in her tent at the Sandy Point campground in Salmon Arm on May 19, 2019. (Kamloops This Week image)
Coroner confirms cause of death of mom at Shuswap campground in 2019

Coroner’s report lists exposure to carbon monoxide fumes in enclosed environment as cause

Most Read