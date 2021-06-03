B.C.’s current travel restrictions are set to expire June 15, 2021. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

B.C.’s current travel restrictions are set to expire June 15, 2021. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

South Okanagan COVID-19 cases on the decline heading into summer

Return to ‘near-normal’ could come by fall if cases stay low and vaccination rates remain high

There were only 17 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the South Okanagan from May 23 to 29, according to new weekly data from the BC CDC released June 2.

The 17 cases represent a significant drop from the 32 cases recorded over the previous week.

Six of the new cases were recorded in Penticton; Summerland also recorded six cases last week; meanwhile, the South Okanagan area encompassing Oliver and Osoyoos recorded five. No new cases were recorded in Keremeos.

The 17 cases is the lowest number of weekly cases recorded in the South Okanagan in all of May.

The Central Okanagan and Vernon recorded the most cases in the Interior health region with 175 and 57 respectively.

Many more South Okanagan residents received their first dose of the vaccine in May with bookings now open to everyone aged 12 and up.

Some residents have already received, or will soon receive, the second dose of the vaccine.

The provincial government lifted some restrictions at the end of May including the bans on indoor dining and small gatherings. However, some restrictions remain in place such travel limitations and bans on large gatherings.

The province’s recently released COVID-19 restart plan outlines a return to near-normal conditions by this fall, depending on the rates of vaccinations and new coronavirus cases heading into the fall.

Everyone eligible can register for a vaccination online here, by phone at 1-833-838-2323 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week, or at a Service B.C. office in person.

From May 23 to 29 there were six COVID-19 cases record in Penticton, six in Summerland and five in the South Okanagan area. (BC CDC)

READ MORE: Penticton mayor happy to get second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

READ MORE: More than half of the South Okanagan have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Previous story
BC Parks’ system grants 800 campsite bookings against provincial policy
Next story
B.C. counsellors won’t get their own regulatory college, minister says

Just Posted

A concept rendering of the approved development along Lakeshore Road. (Contributed)
Sizable waterfront development approved in Kelowna’s Pandosy area

The development will consist of 345 homes in two towers right beside Gyro Beach

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: You lose up to 30% of your taste buds during flight

Your morning start for Thursday, June 3, 2021

The area is now open for traffic, but police are still in the area of Gordon Drive near Harvey Avenue. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Police incident closes Harvey Avenue near Gordon Drive

Police say a ‘distraught man’ barricaded himself inside a unit of an apartment building

Emmaline Knierim. (Contributed)
Kelowna Mounties search for missing teen girl

Emmaline Knierim, 13, has not been seen since May 30

An Okanagan Lake access point along Tronson Road in Vernon in May 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon set new record-highs for June 2

Tuesday’s high of 36.2 C in Kelowna shattered 2007’s same-day record high of 34.5 C

Lyndsay Fillier and Braden Taylor have been living the van life for four years and they've detailed the first year of their adventures in a new book. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
VIDEO: Okanagan couple details first year of van life in new book

Lyndsay Fillier and Braden Taylor have been living the van life for four years

Andreea Pirvu, 26, sat on a tripod for about four hours on Wednesday. Sgt. Elenore Sturko said Pirvu started getting drowsy from the heat, which is one reason why they chose not to extract. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
RCMP arrest seven, but six stayed locked in protest positions at Fairy Creek blockade

Obstacles change daily, slowing police enforcement

FILE – Commissioners Marion Buller (left) and Commissioner Michele Audette prepare the official copy of the report for presentation to the government during ceremonies marking the release of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women report in Gatineau June 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Indigenous advocates decry new MMIWG plan as ‘aspirational statements,’ not action

National action plan was released two years after the inquiry

According to a Civil Resolution Tribunal decision issued May 31, Robin McLean is to pay Xiangfei Kong $1,270 after his toilet overflowed into the condo directly below him July 20. (Unsplash)
B.C. man to pay for damages after toilet overflows into neighbours’ condo

Civil Resolution Tribunal rules Robin McLean must pay Xiangfei Kong $1,270 to cover the cost of water damage

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Chase RCMP have identified the suspect officers attempted to arrest while tracking down a black SUV. (File photo) Chase RCMP have identified the suspect officers attempted to arrest while tracking down a black SUV. (File photo)
Man allegedly bites officer, drives over spike belts during arrest attempts by Chase RCMP

Sergeant said officers found suspect asleep at wheel of parked vehicle on three separate occasions

B.C.’s current travel restrictions are set to expire June 15, 2021. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
South Okanagan COVID-19 cases on the decline heading into summer

Return to ‘near-normal’ could come by fall if cases stay low and vaccination rates remain high

A ban on all open fires begins in the city of Penticton effective, June 4, 2021. (File photo)
Fire ban issued for Penticton due to dangerously dry conditions

The ban aligns with unusually dry spring and expected rapid wildfire development, says fire chief

A man walks through rows of chairs and privacy cubicles at the “Hockey Hub” mass vaccination centre, known as the CAA Centre, during the COVID-19 pandemic in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, June 3, 2021. This NHL-sized hockey rink is one of Canada’s largest vaccination centres. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Provinces consider COVID-19 vaccine incentives to reach those not getting shots

Manitoba, Quebec examine ways to reverse low, or lagging vaccination rates

Most Read