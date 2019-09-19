At approximately 3 p.m. today, a driver was car-jacked at gun point after stopping to assist a man on East Side Road. The suspect is described as a 5’7” Caucasian male, 20 to 30 years of age, with curly dark brown hair. (File Photo)

South Okanagan driver held at gunpoint, car-jacked on East Side Road

Penticton RCMP are asking for the public to keep an eye out for the suspect, stolen vehicle

Penticton RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance after a driver was car-jacked at gunpoint today on East Side Road.

According to a release, a driver was flagged down at approximately 3 p.m. by a man standing by a motorcycle. When the driver stopped to assist, the man pointed a firearm at the driver and told them to exit the vehicle.

The driver did as told and the suspect took off northbound on East Side Road toward Penticton. The driver was unharmed and able to call 911, which immediately dispatched officers to conduct extensive patrols in Penticton, Okanagan Falls and Summerland areas.

READ MORE: Murder charges laid after body pulled from Fraser River ID’ed as missing man

The public is asked to be on the lookout for a light grey 2017 Toyota Rav4, licence plate JA790V. The suspect is described as a 5’7” Caucasian male, 20 to 30 years of age, with dark brown curly hair. He was wearing a black leather jacket and black jeans.

Multiple RCMP officers, with assistance from the RCMP helicopter and Police Dog Services, are still investigating and conducting patrols. Anyone who observes this vehicle is encouraged to call 911 immediately and not engage with the suspect.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
JordynThomson 
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cross-Canada cyclist riding for sobriety makes next B.C. stop
Next story
Updated: Kelowna-Lake Country Conservative calls defaced Liberal signs ‘unacceptable’

Just Posted

Multiple crashes, including a bus, plague Highway 97

Thursday’s evening commute in Kelowna slowed by collisions

Health minister announces new urgent care centre in Kelowna

Adrian Dix made the annoucment Thursday at the Capri Centre

Provincial Mobile Medical Unit makes an appearance in Kelowna

The high tech hospital on wheels provides medical care for rural communities and during emergencies

Special Olympics fundraiser comes to downtown Kelowna

motionball Marathon of Sport kicks-off in City Park Saturday

Private sector development will create housing affordability: Wilkinson

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkenson spoke in Kelowna during a real estate conference

VIDEO: Trudeau asks Canada to look to current, not past, actions on race

Liberal leader says he never spoke about the racist photo because he was embarrassed

‘He’s trying to kill me’: Victoria police commandeer boats to reach screaming woman

No charges laid and civilians to be awarded honours after incident on Gorge Waterway

South Okanagan driver held at gunpoint, car-jacked on East Side Road

Penticton RCMP are asking for the public to keep an eye out for the suspect, stolen vehicle

VIDEO: Tempers flare during Sagmoen’s police interview

Defence lawyer says statements made by accused Curtis Sagmoen should be deemed inadmissible

Nanaimo beekeepers take down nest of invasive giant hornets

One nest eradicated at Nanaimo’s Robins Park, but there are still Asian giant hornets around

Cross-Canada cyclist riding for sobriety makes next B.C. stop

BMX biker Mat Fee stopped during the final leg of his charity bike ride in Sicamous

John Horgan promises action after fatal mid-Island bus crash

Premier cites students, local Indigneous community as reason to repair the road

On this day 126 years ago New Zealand women granted right to vote

New Zealand women beat Canadians to the polls by 26 years

EDITORIAL: Past actions haunt candidates

Justin Trudeau and Andrew Scheer dogged by incidents from earlier years

Most Read