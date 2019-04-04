South Okanagan firefighters first to go through BC wildfire fighting course

New training course for BC fire department leaders better prepares them for fighting wildfire

Members of the Penticton Fire Department were the first firefighters in B.C. to participate in a new provincial course focused on fighting wildfires.

On April 2, members of the local department got their certificate for the Strike Team Task Force Leaders in British Columbia. Fire chief Larry Watkinson says the course will be mandatory for task force leaders who are called out provincially to other communities.

“When we are deployed to help other communities, or our own community, we can work effectively, integrated into the BC Wildfire Service, to protect homes as a strike force or a task force. That means multiple pieces of apparatus protecting communities, all over the province of B.C.,” said Watkinson.

He says the training is a partnership between the Penticton Fire Department, the Office of the Fire Commissioner and the BC Wildfire Service to ensure a united front between all fire department leaders when battling wildfires.

“We are delivering it now so when we do deploy leaders from other municipal fire department organizations, to remote areas in some cases, we can work better as a team, have common terminology and understand the organizational structure of the BC Wildfire Service.”

The participants of the course will learn different strategies and tactics, which will help them efficiently fight wildfires and protect homes as a team, with all the same training and knowledge.

Watkinson said the Penticton Fire Department will once again host over 150 firefighters for the Provincial Wildfire Training Symposium, set for the first week of May.

The BC Wildfire Services wildfire summary for the summer of 2017 saw over 1.2 million hectares of land burnt and

evacuating roughly 65,000 people.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Soaps created from Okanagan elements to be showcased at Kelowna’s largest spring market

Just Posted

Social media weighs in on Kelowna park’s Ogopogo upcoming extinction

The staple at the City Park Water Park is being removed in place of newer and safer additions

Soaps created from Okanagan elements to be showcased at Kelowna’s largest spring market

Dawn Larden, owner of Oyama Soap Company, is a part of Craft Culture’s Spring Market

Laurice returns to the stage with new album, Bad Boy

Kelowna Musician, Laurice fights adversity with song

Bikes, beers, buds: Kelowna brewery tour adds bike tours

Canadian Craft Tours is adding 15-person bike tours in time for spring

Basran reveals worst time of life was recent civic election

During the State of the City address, Basran admitted he did not have his priorities in order

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of wildfire training ahead of B.C’s busiest season

Practicing exiting a hovering aircraft helps ensure firefighters can attend any fire site

5 roses to try this spring

Check out this new column from Okanagan events guru Christina Ferreira

B.C. herring fishery ends for another season, controversy over catch continues

Critics say 75,000 people signed a petition calling for an end to the herring fishery in the Strait of Georgia

50 murder counts filed on New Zealand mosque attack suspect

The man wants to represent himself

Legacies of Broncos bus crash include truck safety, seatbelts and organ donation

There are plans for a permanent roadside memorial at the crash site

Okanagan team one win away from BCHL final

Second home win Wednesday against Wenatchee has Vernon in prime position

Report about violence against Downtown Eastside women calls for change

Red Women Rising: Indigenous Women Survivors makes 35 recommendations

Federal health minister says national task force on chronic pain first step

Chronic pain affects one in five Canadians and is often addressed with opioids

No regrets in SNC-Lavalin affair, Wilson-Raybould and Philpott say

Trudeau tries to re-establish himself as a feminist and supporter Indigenous Peoples

Most Read